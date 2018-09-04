Cooler weather on its way to Toronto this week after many humid days

It will be muggy in Toronto on Tuesday and during the day on Wednesday, but the city can expect relief from the heat and humidity by Wednesday night, Environment Canada says.

A cold front is expected to sweep into Southern Ontario, bringing much cooler, more seasonal temperatures, according to Gerald Cheng, meteorologist with Environment Canada, based in Toronto.

The high temperature for Tuesday is 28 C, with a humidex of 36 and a low of 19 C at night, while the high for Wednesday is 32 C, with a humidex of 42 and a low of 18 C at night.

"It's a hot and humid start to the school year," Cheng told CBC Toronto on Tuesday.

"Tuesday and Wednesday, it will be very hot, it will be very humid, so dress accordingly. But relief will be coming Wednesday night. And looking ahead into Thursday, we'll be looking at more comfortable temperatures, as we head into the weekend."

It'll be hot and humid on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the temperature will drop on Thursday after a cold front moves into the city on Wednesday night. A couple watch the city from the banks of the Humber Bay Shores in this photo. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, but it'll be mainly sunny on Wednesday. As the cold front moves into Toronto on Wednesday night, there is a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Temperature to be 22 C on Thursday

On Thursday, the temperature is expected to drop to 22 C during the day, with a low of 10 C at night. There's also a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Cheng said Toronto is currently stuck in a hot and humid air mass from the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. The cold front, which is from the eastern Prairies, will flush out the heat and humidity, pushing the air mass to Eastern Canada.

The chance of showers on Wednesday night, when the cold front moves through, could be more pronounced north of Toronto, he said.

The more seasonal weather means teachers and students will be breathing a little easier in Toronto classrooms without air conditioning. A seasonal high temperature in Toronto, for this time of year, is about 23 C, he said.

According to the forecast, it will likely be cooler for a full week, starting Thursday, before the weather gets slightly warmer again.