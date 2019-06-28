Skip to Main Content
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and parts of GTA
Toronto

Special weather statement issued for Toronto and parts of GTA

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, as well as parts of Peel, Halton, York and Durham regions, calling for between 20 and 40 mm of rain.

Environment Canada calling for between 20 and 40 mm of rain Friday night and into Saturday

CBC News ·
Environment Canada is calling for as much as 40 mm of rain in the city by early Saturday. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, as well as parts of Peel, Halton, York and Durham regions, calling for between 20 and 40 mm of rain.

Thunderstorms are also expected.

Rainfall was set to begin at around 3 p.m. on Friday and is expected to continue until early Saturday, the federal weather agency said.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for areas west of the GTA, including Stratford, London and Sarnia.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|