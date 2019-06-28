Special weather statement issued for Toronto and parts of GTA

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, as well as parts of Peel, Halton, York and Durham regions, calling for between 20 and 40 mm of rain.

Thunderstorms are also expected.

Rainfall was set to begin at around 3 p.m. on Friday and is expected to continue until early Saturday, the federal weather agency said.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for areas west of the GTA, including Stratford, London and Sarnia.