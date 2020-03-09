It feels like Spring in Toronto, but there could be more snow on the way
Enjoy the sunshine and warmth while it lasts, CBC meteorologist Colette Kennedy says
Get outside, Toronto, it's gorgeous out there.
After Sunday's high of 12.2 C, Monday's high is expected to reach 16 C under sunny skies.
But don't get used to it, according to CBC meteorologist Colette Kennedy.
The warm spell will last into Tuesday, but there's about 10 millimetres of rain on the way. Expect a cool-down as strong southwest winds shift to northwest winds, dragging the temperatures back to normal.
Wednesday's high will be below seasonal at 0 to 1 C, with a chance for some light flurries.
Is winter done? Well, March 19 is the official start of spring, but that doesn't mean that we won't see more snow. Toronto typically receives 17.7 centimetres of snow every March and so far we've only had 1.8 centimetres at Pearson.
We also usually see about five centimetres of snow every April, so even if you're dreaming of summer in Monday's sun, don't get too far ahead of yourself.
Here's a look at the weather ahead according to Environment Canada:
Monday — 17C and mostly sunny
Tuesday — 10C with periods of rain
Wednesday — 0C with the chance to rain and flurries
Thursday — 6C and cloudy
Friday — 7C with periods of rain
Saturday — 3C and sunny
Sunday — 0C with a chance of flurries
