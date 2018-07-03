There's an end in sight for the heat wave gripping Toronto, but the city will still keep its pools open late to keep people cool while it lingers.

Environment Canada says a cold front is expected to pass over the city on Thursday night, breaking a stretch of extreme heat that started last Friday.

Gerald Cheng, a Toronto-based meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the extended heat warning will finally come to an end.

"We're really going to feel the effects Friday. That's when the temperature will not be 30 C anymore. It will go back to the high 20s," he said.

"The humidity will be gone at least after the cold front passes. It will be much more comfortable. It will be a drastic change from what we are experiencing now."

On Friday, the high temperature is forecast to be 28 C, while the low temperature is forecast to be 14 C.

The developing cold front is coming from the U.S. midwest, Cheng added.

City extends swimming hours

People sunbathe by Lake Ontario on a hot summer day. (Canadian Press)

The city, meanwhile, has extended hours at eight pools to help people keep cool on Tuesday. The city says Tuesday is the third consecutive day that pool hours have been extended.

Weather permitting, the following locations will be open until 11:45 p.m.:

Alexandra Park, 275 Bathurst St.

Alex Duff Pool, 779 Crawford St.

Giovanni Caboto Pool, 1367 St. Clair Ave. W.

McGregor Park, 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.

Monarch Park, 115 Felstead Ave.

Parkway Forest, 55 Forest Manor Rd.

Smithfield Park, 175 Mount Olive Dr.

Sunnyside Park/Gus Ryder Pool, 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

The extended hours are in effect for Tuesday only.

The city says it extends pool hours when an extended heat warning is in place based on the weather risk.

Heat to stick around for a few more days

The current forecast calls for daytime highs in the low 30s through to Thursday. Humidex values will be in the near 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight low temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s, except high teens in some rural areas, providing little or no relief from the heat.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada is calling for a high temperature of 31 C, although the humidity could make it feel like 34.

"Basically, we're staying in the same air mass. There's slight moderation to the temperature. It's not as stifling as the weekend. It's still above 30 C and overnight lows are still staying 20 C or above," said Cheng.

"The heat warning is still in effect. And there's more heat to come basically for the next two days, until the cold front slices through the area to bring a bit of relief Thursday night into Friday."

On Thursday, the weather could be stormy, with a chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, but on Friday, the weather will be more bearable, he said.