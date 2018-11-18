Skip to Main Content
Man faces slew of charges after report of gun at downtown A&W

An 18-year-old man is facing five weapons charges after staff reported seeing a gun at an A&W restaurant in downtown Toronto on the weekend.

Knife seized but police would not say if weapon recovered from scene

Police received a report of a person with a gun at this A&W in downtown Toronto on the weekend. Officers arrested and charged a man, 18, with five weapons offences. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

Toronto police say they were called to the A&W at Mercer and John streets for a report about a person with a gun at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers arrested the man, according to Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. 

A knife was seized but Hopkinson could not say whether a gun was recovered.

Hopkinson also could not say what happened inside the restaurant or where exactly the man was arrested.

The man has been charged with:

  • One count of possession of prohibited or restricted firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.
  • One count of possession a prohibited or restricted firearm without holding a licence.
  • Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.
  • One count of knowingly offer to manufacture of transfer a prohibited or restricted weapon.

His court date was not released.

