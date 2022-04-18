Spring snowstorm expected to hit southern Ontario, up to 8 centimetres expected

A spring snowstorm is expected to hit most of southern Ontario this evening through early Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory for the area on Monday due to anticipated snowfall.

A stretch of southern Ontario, including parts of the Greater Toronto Area, London, Hamilton, Windsor and Peterborough, is expected to receive between four and eight centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada says snowfall rates can hit peaks of to up to three centimetres per hour.

The national weather agency says the storm will start with rain before changing over to snow.

It says drivers should be cautious as visibility may suddenly be reduced due to heavy snow.

Environment Canada says rain or snow is set to begin early Monday evening in Toronto, then change to snow or rain later in the evening and end overnight. Amounts expected are about two centimetres. Early Tuesday, there is a 40 per cent chance of flurries.