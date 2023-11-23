Owner says response to new Brampton gym for neurodivergent children shows 'high need'

A new gym designed for neurodivergent children has opened in Brampton and one of its owners says there has been an overwhelming response from the community.

About 200 people have signed their children up for We Rock The Spectrum Kid's Gym for All Kids in Brampton in less than three weeks, according to Teresa Bautista, the gym's director of sales and marketing.

"Actually, we didn't expect it when we opened. A lot of people are thanking us when they come here, for opening this gym," she said. "There's definitely high need."

The gym provides a space to play for both neurotypical and neurodivergent children. Bautista says such a facility is not only important for children with special needs, which includes those with autism and sensory processing disorders, but is also helpful to parents struggling to find a place where their kids can be themselves.

Her son, Ely, inspired her family to open the business. She said neurodivergent children have a need for a safe place to play in Brampton.

"My son is now 10 years old. He was diagnosed with mild autism when he was three. At that time, we really tried to go to many different places, from outdoors to indoors, and that was one of my struggles," she said.

"We heard many moms say the same thing. I thought it was just me," she said.

Explaining a child's needs is exhausting for parents and caregivers, she added.

The gym, which has equipment that could be found in occupational therapy clinics, is for all ages of children and all abilities.

Gym raises awareness of stigma, owner says

The family-run business, which opened Nov. 4, is part of an international franchise. Bautista decided to open a location in Brampton with her son and children like him in mind after visiting an existing location in Oakville.

She said the gym serves to raise awareness of the stigma surrounding children with special needs.

"It's finding that space where you don't have to really explain so much," she said.

Her family has big plans for the future, she said, including creating more programs for children and support groups for parents.

It also plans to continue collaborating with the community — something that led to swimming lessons in the pool at the gym.

Max Maman, 9, enjoys the water at the pool at the gym. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

Maria Garito, mother of Max Maman, who is severely autistic, said she pitched the idea for adaptive swim lessons to the Bautista family. Now, based on her suggestions, the owners have brought in instructors who have experience working with kids of all abilities.

"Now that we have it here, it just gives us an opportunity to keep Max regulated, to give him an opportunity to be himself in an environment where he's not being judged," Garito said.

"That's one of the things that is very important about this environment is that it is neurodiverse affirming. You try to take the barriers away."

Ben Agnew, co-owner of Splash Aquatics, a mobile swim school, said the environment is good for Max.

"Max has good days and bad days but any time he's in the water, he's always happy," Agnew said. "It just brings me so much joy to see the true happiness that you don't see in other places."