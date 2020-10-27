Whitby woman 'forever grateful' to GoFundMe contributors after assault left her in coma

A Whitby woman who was left with life-threatening injuries after a violent assault in July has taken to YouTube to thank supporters who contributed to a GoFundMe that was started for her.

Kimberley Black and her husband Rob Tardik posted the video Monday to express gratitude for their "thousands" of supporters.

"I don't even know where to begin to say thank you for your support and love and also for all the messages," Black says in the video.

Black, 50, was brutally attacked after going out for a walk on July 28. Durham police have since charged 21-year-old Anthony Doiron-Frances with assault.

It was believed to be a random incident, police said.

"I ... had a traumatic experience that put me in the hospital and rehab for two months and because of that, this fund was started for me," said Black in the video.

She said the money that has been raised is going to help pay for therapies, including future surgery, particularly on her jaw, and counselling.

"When I found out about this fund, I was absolutely shocked and blown away," said Black.

She said she didn't learn about the fund until about a month she entered the hospital, because she was in the ICU in a coma for the first week and then "out of it" for two or three weeks more.

Black said part of her rehabilitation was regaining the ability to walk independently again, something she said was "a bit scary."

Now, she said, she goes for a walk with her husband every day and it's the one time in the day when she feels normal.

"I know walking is what got me into this mess in the first place," she laughed. " But ultimately, I'm just really, really thankful that I'm able to walk."

"I guess what I could say is I'm doing really well and I'm healing," she said.

Black said the purpose of her video is to express "undying gratitude" for the donations made to the fund.

"No matter what amount, no matter whether you told me who you were or did it anonymously ... just know we're forever grateful."