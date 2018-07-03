Fire destroys home under construction in Mississauga

A home that was under construction in Mississauga was completely destroyed after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

Police and firefighters found the home to be fully engulfed in flames when they responded to a call after 4 a.m. on Watersedge Road, near Lakeshore Road West and Southdown Road.

The home was under construction and nobody was inside at the time of the fire, according to Peel police.

The home burned to the ground, and flames had spread to and damaged neighbouring homes on both sides.

Firefighters remain on scene Tuesday morning to watch for hot spots after a home under construction burned to the ground on Tuesday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Ontario Fire Marshal will be notified, according to police.