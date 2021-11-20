Skip to Main Content
Waterloo police officer charged with impaired driving after off-duty crash in Toronto

A Waterloo police officer is facing an impaired driving charge following an early morning motor vehicle crash in downtown Toronto. 

Collision took place near intersection of Power and Adelaide streets

Police have charged a three-year member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service with impaired driving following an investigation into an early morning motor vehicle crash Friday in Toronto. (Carmen Groleau/CBC)

In a news release, Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said the officer was off-duty shortly after midnight Friday when emergency crews responded to a collision near the intersection of Power Street and Adelaide Street in Toronto. 

After an investigation, Toronto police charged the officer with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg.

The three-year member of the WRPS has been suspended with pay in accordance with the Police Services Act and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Provincial Court of Justice in Toronto on Jan. 13.

Waterloo police declined to release any details about the officer's identity because the case is before the courts.

