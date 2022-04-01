Man's driver's licence suspended for medical reasons before deadly waterfront crash

Toronto police say a 36-year-old man was driving despite having his licence suspended for medical reasons when he got into a series of collisions that resulted in the death of two pedestrians and — ultimately — the man himself.

The man was driving a 2020 Cadillac eastbound on Lakeshore Boulevard West shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday when he collided with a parked van on the south side of the street near the Eighth Street intersection.

Emergency crews had to smash open his window in order to open the door to assist the man, who was not responsive after having what appeared to be a seizure.

Police have declined to say what the medical condition might be, and have not released the name of the driver.

Police say the man's driver's licence had been suspended for medical reasons. An administrative driver's licence was also suspended, and police say the man was also under a Canada-wide Criminal Code driving prohibition.

"Federal driving prohibitions are generally related to Criminal Code convictions," explained Toronto police Supt. Scott Baptist on Friday. However, he said he couldn't share more details pertaining to the driving restrictions.

"A suspension of someone's driver's licence is just that: they're not entitled to drive on a road in our province," he said.

However before officers arrived on scene, the man became responsive and got back into his car, driving off eastbound at "a high rate of speed," police said.

Insp. Kathlin Seremetkovski said Thursday that the driver sped through the Superior Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West intersection, striking a 75-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, who both died at the scene.

Police say the car then collided with a parked, unoccupied flatbed truck. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have interviewed many witnesses, but they are asking anyone else with information to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.