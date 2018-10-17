Burst water main floods downtown intersection and nearby parking garage

A water main break unleashed a torrent of floodwater downtown early Wednesday morning, the third such incident on a major city thoroughfare in under a week.

The damaged main burst shortly after 2:30 a.m. and subsequently forced police to close the intersection of Front Street E. and Parliament Street.

The flooding has rendered Parliament Street impassable both north- and southbound from King Street to Lake Shore Boulevard, according to police. The TTC has rerouted the 65 Parliament bus around the area.

At least one nearby parking garage was also inundated with water and several cars are currently inaccessible due to dangerously high water levels, police said.

Fire trucks remain at the scene while city crews try to mend the broken main.

It's certainly been a bad few days for water infrastructure in the city.

On Tuesday, a broken water main inundated a 100-metre stretch of Eglinton Avenue E. and caused a sinkhole to open up nearby an active Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction site.

Furthermore, late last week a water main burst beneath Bayview Avenue, closing the busy roadway for nearly two days. Then, as crews worked to repair the leak, a second break occurred on the same water main.