Toronto family 'very lucky' to escape sudden flood from burst water main
Fire chief says there was serious risk of electrocution
A Toronto family is "very lucky" to have escaped unharmed after a broken water main quickly flooded their home overnight Thursday.
Around 2 a.m., Tina Gilbert got up from bed to use the washroom in her family's apartment on Dixon Road in Kingsview Village, and knew immediately that something was wrong. She was submerged up to her shins in cold water.
She panicked, knowing that small children were sleeping in another room. Before she had time to gather herself, the water had reached her knees. Eventually, the door to her bedroom burst open.
"It was crazy. It was a lot of water," Gilbert said.
The adults in the home gathered and went to where the children were sleeping. By that point, the water had gotten so high that they couldn't open either exterior door into their basement unit. The children were lifted out of the apartment to safety, on street level, through a window.
The experience was terrifying for everyone, said Tina's mother Opal Gilbert.
"They are so traumatized right now. My grand kids are just crying, crying, crying," said Opal. "Everything is gone. We don't even have clothes. We are cold. We need help," she continued through tears.
According to Toronto fire District Chief Vernon Hiller, the sudden flood was caused by a burst water main. Crews got to the home around 2:25 a.m., he said.
"When we arrived, we couldn't even open the door because the water level was so high in the apartment," Hiller said, adding that the family was "very lucky" that no one was electrocuted during their escape.
Crews managed to turn off the water supply fairly quickly, but not before more than three feet of water pooled in the home.
Hiller said that the city will need to repair the water main before the building's supply can be turned back on.
Broken mains are a frequent issue in Toronto during the winter months, as the city increasingly relies on aging and outdated water infrastructure.
"It's weather related. We've had numerous calls like this across the city with rising and lowering temperatures. It's just thawing ice and pipes — so it's not uncommon to have this happen."
The Gilberts say they will now need to figure out where they are going to stay as insurers assess the flood damage.
