6 buildings evacuated after water main break leaves road flooded in west end

Six buildings have been evacuated in the area of Queen Street West and Strachan Avenue after a water main break left the road flooded on Thursday, according to Toronto Fire Services.

The water has poured into the basements of buildings in the area, Toronto Fire Services said.

A TTC bus has been brought to the area to provide temporary shelter for residents displaced by the flooding.

Const. Shannon Eames, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said she could not say how many residents have been displaced.

Police have closed all lanes of Queen Street West from Strachan Avenue to Walnut Avenue in all directions due to the flooding. Emergency crews received a call about the water main break at 5:45 p.m.

Salt trucks have also been brought to the area to deal with large amounts of water on the road out of concern that the water could turn into ice.

The city's Office of Emergency Management has been called to help find shelter for displaced residents.