Burst water main swallows TTC vehicle, snarls traffic in Port Lands

A water main unleashed a torrent of floodwater in Toronto's Port Lands area early Tuesday morning, causing a sinkhole to open up and swallow a TTC vehicle.

The damaged main burst around 5:30 a.m. and subsequently forced police to close a 230-metre stretch of Commissioners Street. The roadway is impassable in both directions from Bouchette Street to Logan Avenue.

Fire trucks remain at the scene while city crews try to mend the broken main.

Meanwhile, a TTC Wheel Trans supervisor's car is currently inaccessible due to dangerously high water levels. It got swallowed by a sinkhole while investigating the roadway's conditions, said spokesperson Mike DeToma. But the supervisor was able to escape the sedan before this happened, he added.

The TTC has rerouted the 72 Pape bus around the area.