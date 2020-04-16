Toronto police close downtown intersection due to large water main break

Toronto police closed a downtown intersection late Wednesday night due to a water main break that left a large volume of water on a city street.

Water spilled at the intersection of King Street East and Church Street. Emergency crews were called to the area at about 8:25 p.m.

Police said TTC streetcars were being rerouted to avoid the massive of amount of water pooling on the road.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell said there is about a foot of water on the street and the road itself is damaged.

Streetcars were backed up in both directions.

Toronto Public Works was on the scene to fix the broken water main, Powell said.

Toronto Fire says the road itself is now damaged. (Yanjun Li/CBC)

Toronto Hydro told CBC News there has been no impact to service in the area. But the city-owned utility said if customers experience a power outage, they can report it to 416-542-8000.