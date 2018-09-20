Water main break floods streets outside Billy Bishop Airport

The water supply at Billy Bishop Airport has been compromised but flights are leaving on time after a water main break nearby flooded streets outside the main terminal.

A burst water main pipe at Bathurst Street south of Queen's Quay has inundated some roads outside the airport, as well the turnaround area near the main doors.

The flooding has impacted access to the airport, but passengers are able to take the ferry or tunnel without a problem.

However, the valves affecting the water mains were shut off shortly after the flooding, and the pooling is beginning to recede, said Sarah Sutton, a spokesperson for the airport.

Passengers are advised to give themselves extra time to get to Billy Bishop Airport until flooded streets are cleaned up. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

The water supply inside the airport lounges has been affected, however, including in the bathrooms. Water and portable toilets are being brought into the lounge areas.

Passengers are advised to give themselves extra time to get to the airport.

Several condos in the area have reported a lack of water in suites as well.

City of Toronto crews are on hand to conduct repairs.