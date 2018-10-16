Water main break forms sinkhole, closes stretch of Eglinton Avenue East in Midtown

A water main break has closed a stretch of Eglinton Avenue East in the city's Midtown area due to pooling water that formed a large sinkhole early Tuesday, Toronto police say.

Eglinton Avenue East is shut down in both directions from Mt. Pleasant and Taunton roads.

Water completely submerged a 100-metre strip of the busy roadway overnight. City and fire crews, dressed in rubber boots, could be seen assessing the damage. It's not immediately clear what caused the water main break.

Police anticipate Eglinton will remain blocked during the morning rush for repairs.

The TTC is diverting the 34 Eglinton East and the 54 Lawrence East buses due to the road closure.