Toronto's water and garbage rates going up 3% in new year, maybe higher

Garbage and water rates are going up in Toronto next month, and they'll likely go up again when next year's city budget is approved.

On Wednesday, city council approved a planned three per cent interim increase to rates and fees for Toronto Water and Solid Waste Management Services. The change comes into effect on Jan. 1.

Finalized rates will be approved in the 2024 budget, which launches Jan. 10 and likely won't be voted on until February earliest.

For garbage, which has rates based on the size of a household's bins, the breakdown looks like this:

Small bin fees up $8.60 per year.

Medium bin fees up $10.44 per year.

Large bin fees up $14.18 per year.

Extra-large bin fees up $16.45 per year.

Garbage rates pay for the collection and processing of yard waste, organics and other materials. Fees also pay for maintenance of closed landfills, drop-off depots and city-wide litter collection.

Water rates are going up 3% on Jan 1. (CBC)

For water, the interim change means a household using 230,000 litres of water per year will pay an additional $30 per year. The increased rate will go toward the "revitalization of infrastructure to address challenges posed by growth, aging assets and the effects of climate change ," according to a city release published Wednesday.

"The approved interim rate and user fees are cost-effective for Toronto residents and businesses while ensuring we can maintain these essential services," said Mayor Olivia Chow in the release.