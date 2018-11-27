Police investigating 'heartbreaking' theft of $8.5K in watches from cystic fibrosis charity

A Toronto woman is looking for help finding a thief who stole $8,500 in watches that were supposed to be sold to help her charity support children with cystic fibrosis.

"He just was looking for whatever he could find and then hit the jackpot," said Emily Lyons, 33.

She started the charity in honour of her late sister, Julia, who died of cystic fibrosis in 2011.

The watches are from Lyons's local company, called JWLS (pronounced Jewels).

She said at least 40 per cent of all proceeds from the watch sales are donated to the Julia Lyons Foundation, supporting families dealing with cystic fibrosis.

The current campaign, running until Dec. 31, will help the family of an Ontario girl named Khloe Johnson, who's waiting for a double lung transplant, with all proceeds donated to the foundation.

Khloe Johnson, eight, is waiting for a double lung transplant. The proceeds from the stolen watches would have helped her and her mom, Keisa Sutton. (Submitted by Emily Lyons)

"It's been really heartbreaking, because the person who took them doesn't know the significance behind the watches and what the watches actually do," said Lyons.

She said she started the foundation after spending multiple Christmases staying with her family at the Ronald McDonald House while her sister was in hospital.

She realized how expensive long-term medical treatment can be for families who live outside a large city.

Crime caught on video

Security camera footage from Nov. 23 shows a man going from car-to-car in a parking lot behind a home near Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue.

The man then opens the door of a car that Lyons says belongs to a friend of hers. The thief goes through the contents of the vehicle, then appears to find the button to open the trunk.

That's where Lyons says 50 of her watches had been temporarily stored following an event earlier that night.

The man's face is not clear in the security video, but he first stuffs some watches in his backpack, then takes the entire box in which they were stored.

Toronto police released surveillance video that appears to show a thief stealing watches from car in the Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue area. (Toronto Police)

Toronto Police confirm they are investigating.

Lyons says she's contacted her insurance company but said it doesn't appear this will be covered.

"We're just trying to do something really good and this person, out of greed, took it all away," she said.

Lyons' sister was the motivation behind her company and for her, this feels like much more than a simple robbery.

"It felt [like] a bit of her being stolen from me again."