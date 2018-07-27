Watch this kid sing his way into the hearts of America's Got Talent judges

In front of millions of people on one of the biggest shows on cable television, Richmond Hill teen Jeffrey Li took the stage of America's Got Talent.

"I was nervous, a combination of nervousness and excitement," the 13-year-old told CBC Toronto after his first appearance on the U.S. TV talent show.

"All I wanted to do was to sing my excitement in front of the audience," he said, adding that America's Got Talent "was the biggest stage" he's ever been on.

"I can't put it into words."

Not only did he wow the audience and get a standing ovation with his rendition of Josh Groban's You Raise Me Up, but he wowed the judges as well.

Cowell promises to buy Li a dog after 'amazing audition'

"I think this was an amazing audition," said Simon Cowell, the internationally famous music mogul and America's Got Talent judge.

Just prior to singing, Jeffrey told Cowell if he won the singing competition and received its $1-million prize, he already had plans for how to spend the cash.

"I'm an only child, so I would love a companion," he said on the show. "I guess, a dog!"

"If you do well, I'm going to buy you a dog," Cowell said encouragingly. "Let's do this one for the doggie."

In order to move on in the talent competition, Jeffrey needed to receive at least three "yeses" from the four judges.

"I'm going to keep my promise," said Cowell after Jeffrey's performance. "Not only have you got four yeses, you just got yourself a new dog. We'll choose one together."

The teen recorded the episode in Los Angeles during March Break, and it aired in June, but Cowell hasn't made good on his promise yet.

"As you can see there's no barking around here," Jeffrey said as he sat in front of his piano in his Richmond Hill home. He says he still plans to hold Cowell to it.

'I can't tell you!' - Li must stay tight lipped on show's outcome

Jeffrey snuck away to shoot the episode without telling any of his friends at school. He's agreed not to say anything about the show, until it airs on TV.

"Surprisingly, it was really simple to keep the secret," he said with glee.

Even now, Jeffrey has probably already taped his second-round performance in the talent competition. However, it hasn't aired on TV, so he is unable to say how he did or if he was selected to go on to the next round.

"I can't tell you!" he laughed as CBC Toronto pressed him for the inside scoop.

'I am more nervous than Jeffrey,' Li's mom says

His mom, Maggie Chen, says Jeffrey started performing at one-and-a-half years of age.

"He just enjoyed the stage," she said. "At the beginning, I just thought it was fun because he's a little kid, just singing and having fun, I didn't take this one very seriously."

While Li performed on America's Got Talent, his mom was seen tearing up backstage.

Jeffrey Li and his mom, Maggie Chen, watch his performance on America's Got Talent, which has now been seen by more than 11 million people online. (Chris Glover/CBC)

"I think I am much more nervous than Jeffrey," she said. "I ask Jeffrey, 'How can you control your emotions and vocals so well in front of so many?'"

Jeffrey says he is working on an album with some top writers and producers, and knows this is what he wants to do with his life.

"It felt weird because when I was young my parents always asked me, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' And I didn't really have an idea and an explanation for them," he said.

"And now I do."