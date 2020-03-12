Skip to Main Content
Watch the dancing queens, kings and dinos of Burlington during COVID-19
Toronto·Video

Watch the dancing queens, kings and dinos of Burlington during COVID-19

In the fourth installment of CBC Toronto's Meet the Neighbours series, we meet the "Bridle Wood Music Nights" families in Burlington, who have been getting their groove on during COVID-19.

CBC Toronto's Meet the Neighbours series shows how Burlington residents dance the night away

Sannah Choi · CBC News ·

Meet the neighbours: Bridle Wood Music Nights

20 hours ago
4:15
Dancing queens, kings and dinos gather weekly for socially-distanced fun in Burlington 4:15

Neighbours who live on Bridle Wood in Burlington are in the mood for a dance!

Since the pandemic hit in March, they've been hosting weekly "Bridle Wood Music Nights," where they play, sing and dance at a safe distance.

The evening begins with eating takeout from a local restaurant on their front lawns while music plays from Sue and Gary McBay's driveway.

As the resident DJ, Sue McBay plays a variety of tunes that get her neighbours on their feet after dinner.

"It makes my heart sing," she said, describing how it made her feel to watch her neighbours become friends and dance on the street.

"People care for one another — they always did, but now they have a chance to show it."

Watch the video to see the dancing queens, kings and dinosaurs in action.

How have you grown closer to your neighbours during the pandemic? We want to hear and share your stories as part of our Meet the Neighbours series. Send an email to torontotips@cbc.ca.

About the Author

Sannah Choi

Sannah Choi is a multi-platform journalist with CBC Toronto. She started as a TV reporter in her hometown at CBC Ottawa and has since worked on shows like Power and Politics, Ottawa Morning, Here and Now, and Metro Morning. She enjoys exploring her neighbourhood in Toronto's west end with her husband and son.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    now