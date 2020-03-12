Watch the dancing queens, kings and dinos of Burlington during COVID-19

Neighbours who live on Bridle Wood in Burlington are in the mood for a dance!

Since the pandemic hit in March, they've been hosting weekly "Bridle Wood Music Nights," where they play, sing and dance at a safe distance.

The evening begins with eating takeout from a local restaurant on their front lawns while music plays from Sue and Gary McBay's driveway.

As the resident DJ, Sue McBay plays a variety of tunes that get her neighbours on their feet after dinner.

"It makes my heart sing," she said, describing how it made her feel to watch her neighbours become friends and dance on the street.

"People care for one another — they always did, but now they have a chance to show it."

Watch the video to see the dancing queens, kings and dinosaurs in action.

