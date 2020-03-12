Watch South Etobicoke neighbours tackle 'Trashy Tuesdays' during COVID-19

Since March, a group of South Etobicoke neighbours has been tackling the trash left in their parks and public spaces together during the COVID-19 pandemic. They call their meet-ups "Trashy Tuesdays" and all met through a community Facebook group event organized by Kirsten Krowiak.

She came up with the idea when she noticed more garbage on the ground, notably disposable masks.

"We were kind of all bored staying inside for quarantine forever. So, we just decided that we were going to go out and hit the street. It was just an easy way to not only socialize, but also take care of a problem," she said.

The "Trashy Tuesdays" group attracted members who have since become good friends and see each other outside their community clean-ups.

"When I met these people, I felt so much joy, like, 'Okay, there are people around me,'" said Dhara Majmundar. "Now I feel that I have family away from family."

