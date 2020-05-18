Toronto to reopen waste drop-off depots

The city is partially reopening waste drop-off depots as a part of its phased restart of facilities and services.

Starting Tuesday at 6 p.m., Bermondsey and Ingram Drop-Off Depots will reopen to the public on weeknights for recycling, garbage and yard waste drop-offs.

Here are the hours of operation:

Bermondsey: Monday to Thursday from 6 p.m. to midnight and 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ingram: Monday to Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight and 12:30 am to 6 a.m.

As well, Bermondsey, Ingram and Scarborough depots will be open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for recycling, garbage, yard waste and household hazardous waste.

People are asked to limit their visits and follow public health guidelines when near others in the facility and the staff. Those guidelines include wearing a face mask or covering if physical distancing cannot be maintained and limiting transactions to debit and credit only. Cash will not be accepted.

Compost pickup will not be available at any depot and all other depots will remain closed.