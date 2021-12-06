Large area of Peel Region to experience garbage pickup delays after collecters go on strike
Recycling and bulky items will not be picked up at this time, Peel says
Peel Region says some residents should anticipate garbage pickup delays after workers at a waste management firm walked off the job on Monday morning.
A municipal news release advising residents of a service disruption said that employees of Emterra Environmental, one of Peel's waste collection contractors, had gone on strike.
Recycling collection will also be temporarily suspended as a result of the strike, which impacts much of western Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon.
"We ask for your patience during this time as we work to address expected collection delays and service disruption," the statement said.
Garbage and organic waste will continue to be picked up, but on a delayed schedule, while recycling and bulky items will not be picked up "at this time," it added.
In a separate statement, a spokesperson for Emterra Environmental said the company remains "committed to our customers and business partners and are doing our best to minimize the impact during this labour disruption."
