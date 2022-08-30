Two Ontario Provincial Police vehicles had their windows smashed during a car rally in Wasaga Beach, Ont. on the weekend and the town's mayor is wondering why more police resources weren't available.

Mayor Nina Bifolchi said in a statement on Monday that the town was put at risk repeatedly and she would like Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner to make sure that police in the town are "properly equipped."

"The town is very appreciative of the men and women who wear the OPP uniform and patrol our streets, but clearly police resources this past weekend did not allow for the robust response required to maintain law and order," Bifolchi said in the statement.

The OPP said officers were inside the vehicles and one had a police dog when the cruisers were damaged early Sunday.

According to police and videos circulating on social media, there was street racing, stunt driving and vandalism in Wasaga Beach on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

One YouTube video shows a massive street party, people using their iPhones to film drivers doing donuts , tires smoking, cars revving their engines, and one man jumping on the windshield of an OPP cruiser. Bifolchi blamed a group of people who attended the "unsanctioned" car rally for the mayhem.

"There were many examples brought to the attention of the town where laws were being broken and police intervention was not witnessed. This is unacceptable to the residents of Wasaga Beach," Bifolchi's statement said.

'Completely unacceptable'

In an email on Monday, Kerzner said the behaviour during the car rally was "completely unacceptable" and he urged anyone with relevant information to call police.



"The government does not interfere with or direct police operational decisions, including in response to community incidents. However, we will continue to provide police services and community partners with the resources and support they need to combat crime and keep Ontarians safe," Kerzner said in the email.

Another still image taken from a YouTube video entitled 'h20i 2022 / INSANE CAR RALLY | VLOG 075.' A person is shown jumping on an OPP police cruiser. (YouTube)

The OPP's Huronia West Detachment, for its part, said in a news release on Sunday that it responded to "numerous calls for service" on Saturday night into Sunday morning and is investigating property damage at two stores, Canadian Tire on 45th Street, and Walmart on Stonebridge Boulevard, as well as a break-in at the Walmart.

It is also investigating Highway Traffic Act infractions and incidents of mischief. The OPP vehicles were damaged on Beck Street and Main Street, police said.

"The safety of our community and our officers is our number one priority and the safety of both was jeopardized last night. We want to make it clear that this behaviour will not be tolerated," police said in the release.

Const. Martin Hachey, spokesperson for the OPP's Huronia West Detachment, said in an interview on Monday that there was an influx of visitors to the town on the weekend. He said there are now several investigations now taking place.

Hachey said police are trying to find the people responsible for damaging the OPP vehicles.

"Thankfully, no injuries to the officers or the canine as well, however, the safety of our officers was compromised."

The OPP are reviewing the videos posted to social media, as well as surveillance video.

"Certainly those responsible will be held accountable for their actions," Hachey said.