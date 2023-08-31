Wasaga Beach granted injunction against illegal car rally planned for Labour Day weekend

The Town of Wasaga Beach has been granted its request for injunctions against an illegal car rally that's planned for this Labour Day weekend, following years of summer rallies that led to charges and disturbances.

In a press release Wednesday night, the town, located at the southern end of Georgian Bay, said the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted the injunctions on Tuesday.

The court's ruling outlines that attending or promoting the car rally is not only a bylaw violation but a breach of a court order. It states that the Ontario Provincial Police have the authority to "arrest and remove any person with knowledge of the order and who is contravening or has contravened any part of the order."

In his decision, Regional Senior Justice Edwards said the car rally cannot be characterized as a "lawful protest" and is not protected by Charter rights around peaceful assembly or freedom of expression.

"I can see no basis upon which the persons unknown who have published their intentions on social media have the right to violate the Town by law and trample on the rights of others," he said.

The event, called the H2Oi car rally, is anticipated to take place Friday to Monday and the town's officials issued warnings this week to enjoy the beach but leave any modified cars at home. It said that rallies that have occurred over the past few years have been a threat to public safety and caused "significant damage" to private and public property.

It advised residents to avoid areas with a "higher than usual" police presence.

"Expect to see some road closures and traffic diversion measures in effect, together with a coordinated, stepped-up police and municipal law enforcement presence in the community today, and throughout the long weekend. The Town, our first responders and OPP are working together to ensure a safe, fun long weekend for everyone," said Brian Smith, the town's mayor, in a press release Tuesday.

Any modified vehicles will not be allowed to enter the municipality and traffic diversion measures were put in place Wednesday including some road closures.

Town grapples with car rally increase since pandemic

Wasaga Beach has experienced an influx of illegal car rallies since the pandemic's onset. In 2020, close to 200 tickets were issued after an illegal car rally breached COVID-19 protocols in place at the time.

In August 2022, windows were smashed on two OPP vehicles during a rally. Police presence was increased again in September 2022 when another rally took place. Charges against some attendees included stunt driving and vandalism.