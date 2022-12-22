Toronto set to open warming centres Friday after winter storm hits

The City of Toronto is set to open three warming centres Friday evening in anticipation of a strong winter storm expected to hit the city throughout the holiday weekend.

The centres are expected to open at 7 p.m., according to a tweet Thursday from the city — hours after temperatures are expected to plummet and make way for damaging winds, snow and possible flash freezes.

Warming centres will be available for walk-in at:

Scarborough Civic Centre at 150 Borough Drive.

Metro Hall at 55 John Street.

and Mitchell Field Community Centre at 89 Church Avenue.

The news comes after advocates and Coun. Josh Matlow called on the city to open up warming centres immediately ahead of the coming storm.