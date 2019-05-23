Praise the weather gods: It's going to feel like 30 degrees in Toronto Thursday

After a wind and rain-soaked letdown to the start of spring, finally Toronto will be treated to some warm — dare we say hot — weather Thursday.

The mercury is expected to reach a high 25 C by Thursday afternoon with the humidex making it feel more like 30, according to Environment Canada.

And you'd better dig up your sunscreen too. The weather agency is forecasting a UV index of seven Thursday, classified as "high."

Sure, there's also a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon, but we'll take it.

The morning begins with a sun-cloud mix with temperatures climbing by the hour from about 15 C at 8 a.m. to 21 by noon.

If you've been waiting for warmth, 2 p.m. will be the sweet spot when the temperature will peak.

Winds are also expected to ramp up as the day goes on with gusts as powerful as 50 kilometres per hour, but the sun is expected to return again around 6 p.m.

And if that weren't lovely enough, the temperatures are expected to stay warm into the evening, falling to just 16 C by 10 p.m.