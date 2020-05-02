Warm spring weather prompts warnings from Ontario health officials, as some businesses get set to reopen

This weekend is looking to bring some of the warmest weather Ontario has seen for months, prompting warnings and advice from health officials on how to spend time outside safely.

"I don't mind people going outside, people getting exercise, but plan it. Don't just go out and go to the most crowded places," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid rising temperatures, Williams said people should plan ahead of time if they choose to venture outdoors.

That includes picking a good time to be outside and picking a location that allows you to keep at least two metres away from others, Williams said.

Depending on how crowded it gets outdoors people could also wear masks as a precaution, he added.

"If you're going to be in situations where you think you might get involved with a crowd, you may want to choose to wear one," Williams said.

Premier Doug Ford's stance on the matter is clear: "People have to practice social distancing. They just have to. We've come all this way. Why go backwards based on having warm weather?"

Various prevention measures have been put in place by officials across Ontario to slow the spread outdoors, including the temporary closure of provincial parks and public outdoor spaces and amenities. Burlington also recently restricted drive-by parades.

Ford is set to speak at the province's daily COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. CBC Toronto will carry that live in the player above.

Small list of businesses allowed to reopen Monday

Meanwhile, in what Ford is calling a "glimmer of hope," a few businesses are set to reopen Monday as Ontario continues to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The list is small and includes mostly seasonal businesses — such as garden centres and landscapers.

You can find the full list of businesses and further details about the plan at the link below.

All of the businesses that reopen will have to follow the rules of physical distancing — something Rocco Rossi, the president of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, says the government and employers must enforce.

"We need to know that there's tracking and tracing capabilities so if there are some spikes we can quickly put those fires out," Rossi told CBC Toronto.

He also says businesses set to reopen need a significant amount more of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the training to use it.

The province, meanwhile, says the businesses must follow strict health and safety rules.

Long-term care cases continue to rise

A prominent health care advocacy group launched a call for improved conditions at the province's long-term care and retirement homes on Friday.

The Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) says the Ford government must improve access to COVID-19 testing, PPE and create safer working conditions at the facilities.

On Friday, Ontario reported that 541 long-term care residents have now died of COVID-19, an increase of 11 since Thursday. The province is also tracking outbreaks at eight additional long-term care homes, bringing the provincial total to 198.

The following homes have reported at least 30 deaths each:

Orchard Villa Retirement Residence, 54 deaths.

Altamont Care Community, 41 deaths.

Eatonville Care Centre, 39 deaths.

Seven Oaks, 37 deaths.

Mon Sheong Home for the Aged, 31 deaths.

Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor, 30 deaths.

Ontario also reported 421 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, brining the provincial total of 16,608.

The province reported 1,121 deaths, though CBC News has counted 1,237 deaths using data from local health units. Some 10,825 people have recovered.