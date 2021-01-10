Community groups working to keep Ward 22 residents informed about byelection Friday

Voters in Ward 22 go to the polls to elect a new city councillor in a byelection on Friday and Scarborough community groups have been doing what they can to ensure residents have the information they need about ballots options, issues and candidates.

Twenty-seven candidates are running to replace Jim Karygiannis, who was removed as city councillor in September 2020 due to a campaign spending violation in the 2018 municipal election.

Advance in person polls were held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The city says it received a total of 4,256 applications to vote by mail. Under its mail-in voting system, the city mailed out packages in batches, depending on when it received applications.

Scarborough Civic Action Network (SCAN), a non-partisan organization that aims to address inequities across Scarborough through civic engagement, has interviewed candidates on Zoom and presented the short interviews on YouTube, with the help of other community groups. The interviews can be seen on YouTube here.

Anna Kim, co-ordinator of SCAN, said the group has worked to promote voter engagement in the byelection because it wants to make the vote as inclusive as possible given COVID-19 pandemic limitations and the provincial lockdown. The group is funded by a United Way grant.

"I think all byelections present challenges. They typically have lower voter turnout," Kim said. "With the Ward 22 byelection, one key challenge is obviously not being able to hold any kind of in-person all-candidates event so that people can figure out who the candidates are. We have 27 candidates."

SCAN wants residents to know who the candidates are and how to get information about them.

Kim said this particular byelection has presented many barriers and challenges. Many residents reported not receiving information through Canada Post about mail-in voting options late last year and the vote is being held when daily COVID-19 case counts are surging during the pandemic's second wave.

SCAN brought the lack of access to voting by mail information to Toronto Elections and the city decided to extend the deadline to apply for mail-in voting until Monday, Jan. 4.

"My sense is, based on what I have seen at the advance voting polls, people are still opting to vote, whether they are doing it by the mail-in voting or showing up," she said. "At this point, a lot of people just don't know who the candidates are and how to decide. That's a concern."

Anna Kim, co-ordinator of Scarborough Civic Action Network, says the group has worked to promote voter engagement in the byelection because it wants to make the vote as inclusive as possible. (Thomas Cramer)

She said SCAN began working in earnest to engage voters last October, when it conducted a survey of more than 60 residents in Ward 22 in multiple languages about issues important to them, qualities they wanted in a councillor, changes and improvements they want to see in the ward by 2022. The survey was done online, in person and over the phone.

Affordable housing, affordable public transit and addressing violence and conflict in underserved communities were identified as issues by residents.

Once the city decided to hold a byelection, instead of appointing a councillor, SCAN launched Ward 22 VOTES! with a number of community groups. The non-partisan initiative primarily focused on interviewing candidates based on residents' concerns.

Each of the fourteen candidates who participated in the interviews answered four questions. The interviews, which range in length from roughly from five to eight minutes, were recorded but not edited.

Kim added that many residents have been concerned about being without a councillor for many months. "I think the timing obviously is a challenge, but I know that people really need representation," she said.

Community has lacked voice on council, advocate says

Rhoda Potter, president of the Agincourt Village Community Association, a non-partisan grassroots group with about 400 members, said on Sunday that the group helped SCAN with candidate interviews.

It also took information from the city and emailed it to its members with the intent of making sure they were aware of the byelection, the voting by mail option and candidate videos.

"We feel this was a very, very difficult time to be running a byelection," Potter said. "We feel that a lot of people may miss out on having a voice in this election."

Rhoda Potter, president of the Agincourt Village Community Association, says: 'We feel this was a very, very difficult time to be running a byelection.' (Cheryl Preston)

Potter said the association told Toronto Mayor John Tory's office last fall that the byelection should have been held a month earlier on Dec. 15, before the Christmas holidays, the coldest winter months and the pandemic getting worse. Council deferred the decision to hold the byelection for a month.

"We feel, as a community, that we don't have a voice. There's been a long time that we haven't had a voice at council because we are lacking a councillor," Potter said.

Ward 22 residents have been told that city staff would answer concerns. But Potter said the ward lacked a vote on city council motions and that meant that "Scarborough was losing a vote."

Potter said it will take time for the new councillor to get acquainted with the ward and its concerns.

"We lost a lot of time," she said.

Likely winner 'really a question mark at this point'

As for frontrunners among the 27 candidates running, media reports have tried to identify a few. Manna Wong, a Toronto District School Board trustee, and Nick Mantas, former chief of staff for Karygiannis, are considered more high profile than other candidates.

"A lot of people feel like it's really a question mark at this point as to who will be the city councillor for Ward 22," Kim said.

The city said pandemic precautions will be in place on voting day and that there are 65,793 eligible electors in Ward 22. According to SCAN, the ward has many seniors and a substantial population of people born in China and that population is diverse. Ward boundaries run from Victoria Park Avenue to the west, Midland Avenue to the east, Steeles Avenue East to the north and Highway 401 to the south.

On Dec. 15, Scarborough Cares Community Network and Agincourt Metrogate hosted an all candidates meeting. Another virtual all candidates meeting, organized by Senior Persons Living Connected, with the help of SCAN, will be held on Monday night.