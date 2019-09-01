Amateur cyclists ride to CN Tower to raise funds for child amputee

Three friends, all amateur cyclists, rode 80 kilometres from Hamilton's Stoney Creek neighbourhood to the CN Tower Saturday to raise funds for Dylan Hierlihy, a child amputee.

The 11-year-old Hamilton boy was enrolled in The War Amps Child Amputee Program (CHAMP) after he developed bacterial meningitis when he was 10 months old and required multiple amputations.

James Pyke, the organizer of Saturday's ride, said he always wanted to ride to Toronto.

"A lot of things came together this year, so we decided this would be a good time to do it," Pyke told CBC Toronto.

"Then my daughter suggested doing it for War Amps ... so we decided this weekend was the perfect weekend to do it."

Pyke, who was joined on the ride by brothers Ted and Mike France, said that their goal was to raise $700, though it's unclear if the fundraising target was reached.

"We did great. We made great time, no issues at all. It was wonderful. I plan to do it again," he said.

Mike France said joining the ride was an easy decision.

"I was recently diagnosed with diabetes, so getting on the bike was definitely something I needed to do to be able to stay alive. When I heard that James was already planning something … I wanted to participate," he said.

"We got a chance to meet Dylan and the other war amps and they're certainly well deserving of any generosity anyone can spare."

Melissa Muller, The War Amps public awareness officer, says the money raised from the ride will go towards the Child Amputee Program to help with funding prosthetic for Dylan. (Chris Langenzarde/CBC)

Meanwhile, Ted France, who's always been into cycling, said he wanted to be there to support his brother.

"It seems like a good ride, something we'll be able to remember for the rest of our lives," he said. "And we're going to do it again next year."

'It's absolutely amazing'

Melissa Muller, The War Amps public awareness officer, says Dylan enrolled in the child amputee program at a really young age and has grown up in the program.

"He's become a really inspiring boy and it's thanks to friends and family like James that put together this bike ride, to help support The War Amps," Muller said.

"I think it's absolutely amazing. We function through donations … so donations like this can go a long way to help child amputees like Dylan and others [who are] part of our program. So it's inspiring."

Muller said Dylan will need prosthetic devices throughout his life, and they don't come cheap.

"For Dylan, that could be upwards of $10,000 to $20,000 per leg. So that money will go towards [those devices], to make sure that he can live an active life and get around safely."

The War Amps was founded in 1918 by amputee war veterans returning home from the First World War.

Today, the association serves both war amputees and all other Canadian amputees, including children.