Quick court appearance for first suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of Wanzhen Lu

One suspect arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of 22-year-old Chinese international student Wanzhen Lu appeared for a bail hearing on Friday morning.

Abdullahi Adan, 37, appeared in a Newmarket courthouse via video link wearing a black Pittsburgh Steelers sweatshirt.

No decision on bail was made. His next court date is scheduled for Monday, April 8.

York Regional Police say Lu was the victim of an armed abduction in the underground parking garage of a Markham condominium on March 23.

Abdullahi Adan, 37, of Toronto, turned himself into police after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest. (York Regional Police)

Police released security camera video showing three masked suspects forcing Lu into a van. According to police, one of the suspects used a conductive energy weapon, commonly called a Taser, during the alleged kidnapping.

Lu was found alive in Gravenhurst four days days later.

Adan turned himself in to police on Monday after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest. He was charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and assault.

Muzamil Addow, 28, of Toronto, is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant. (York Regional Police)

Police arrested a second man at a Brampton home on Tuesday. Hashim Abdullahi, 33, was also charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 8.

On Thursday, police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a third man, Muzamil Addow, 28, of Toronto.

A fourth suspect who was wearing a mask, blue pants, and black jacket on the day of the alleged abduction is still outstanding.