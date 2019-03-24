Skip to Main Content
Police focus on 4 abduction suspects wanted after Chinese international student found
"This investigation is far from over. We are going to continue to pursue these suspects," said York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden about the case of Wanzhen Lu, the 22-year-old international student found safe in Ontario cottage country on Tuesday night.

Wanzhen Lu, 22, is speaking with investigators after he was found safe in Ontario cottage country

CBC News ·
Wanzhen Lu, 22, was picked up by Ontario Provincial Police late Tuesday night after asking a Gravenhurst resident for help. (York Regional Police)

A 22-year-old man violently abducted from an underground Markham, Ont., parking garage last weekend and found Tuesday night is speaking with investigators as police turn their attention to locating four suspects.

Wanzhen Lu was found with minor injuries in the sleepy cottage town of Gravenhurst, some 200 kilometres from where he was taken. 

It's believed Lu was dropped off from a vehicle on Doe Lake Road, York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden said Wednesday. 

He then made his way to a nearby residence to seek assistance. The homeowner contacted provincial police in the area.

Police believe a vehicle dropped off Lu on rural Doe Lake Road on Tuesday. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

According to Pattenden, Lu was briefly treated for minor injuries before returning to York Region. Pattenden said police aren't revealing Lu's specific location at this time, given "obvious safety concerns."

Members of Lu's family arrived in Canada from China on Monday and were "traumatized" by their son's abduction, Pattenden explained. 

Investigators hope the international student will help them piece together what happened between his abduction around 6 p.m. ET Saturday until he was located.

Police have released three photos of suspects, all wearing hoods. (York Regional Police)

"There 's a lot that we need to learn now," Pattenden told reporters. 

"This investigation is far from over. We are going to continue to pursue these suspects."

Officers are searching for four people, all captured on security cameras at various locations within the parking garage. 

Footage shows three masked men forced Lu into a black Dodge Caravan after shocking him with a conductive energy weapon, while a fourth was the driver.

York police released images of a getaway van, a black Dodge Caravan. It has since been located in Toronto. (York Regional Police)
