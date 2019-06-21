Man gets 4-year sentence in kidnapping of Chinese student Wanzhen Lu

An Ontario man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping for ransom a Chinese international student earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Nathan Plater, 22, entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to four years in prison, York Regional Police said Friday in a news release.

He will serve three years and nine months with credit for time in pre-trial custody, the release said.

Wanzhen Lu, 22, was abducted on the evening of March 23 from the garage of a condominium building at 15 Water Walk Dr., in Markham, Ont.

At around 6 p.m., a trio of men with hoods pulled tightly around their faces jumped out of a black Dodge Caravan and forced Lu inside.

One of the men was armed with a conductive energy weapon, according to police. He ran up to Lu and there was a struggle. Lu resisted and the man shocked him a number of times before he was pulled into the van.

Police have characterized the incident as a "very violent attack."

Lu was found three days later on a rural road in Gravenhurst, Ont., about 200 kilometres northeast of Markham. He knocked on the door of a house in the quiet cottage town and asked for help.

The homeowner called 911 and officers with the Ontario Provincial Police arrived at the residence and identified Lu.

Suspect at large

Police later revealed that a demand for ransom was made in the case. Investigators wouldn't confirm any details of how or when the demand was received, or the amount sought.

Two suspects in the case, Abdullahi Adan and Hashim Abdullahi both remain in custody and are expected to next appear in court in Newmarket, Ont., on July 3. They are both charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and assault.

Muzamil Addow, 28, of Toronto, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in the kidnapping of the Chinese international student. (York Regional Police)

Another suspect remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. He is Muzamil Addow, 28, of Toronto. Police are urging him to contact a lawyer and surrender to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.