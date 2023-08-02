2 men now wanted for murder in shooting of Toronto poet's brother

Two men are now wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting of Mohamed Ahmed, brother of the renowned Toronto musician and poet Mustafa Ahmed.

In a news release Wednesday, Toronto police said they are searching for Yasir Mohamed, 27. Mohamed is the second suspect wanted in connection with the shooting on July 25. Last Thursday, police said they were searching for Mohammed Abdullahi, 34, of Toronto, who is also wanted for first-degree murder.

Police previously identified Ahmed as the victim of a daytime shooting in the area of Sherbourne and Shuter Streets.

When officers arrived, they found the 36-year-old unresponsive in a vehicle and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

Police have said the shooter and victim may have known each other.

Last week, Mustafa Ahmed paid tribute to his brother in a series of online posts, lamenting the violence that claimed his life.

"They killed my brother in the very community I gave my life to," Mustafa wrote.