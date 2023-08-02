Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

2 men now wanted for murder in shooting of Toronto poet's brother

Police say they are searching for two men who are wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Mohamed Ahmed, brother of renowned Toronto musician and poet Mustafa Ahmed.

Yasir Mohamed, 27, Mohammed Abdullahi, 34, wanted in death of Mohamed Ahmed

CBC News ·
Toronto police said Wednesday that they are searching for Yasir Mohamed, 27, who is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the daytime shooting. They are also searching for 34-year-old Toronto man Mohammed Abdullahi, who is wanted for first-degree murder.
Toronto police are searching for Yasir Mohamed, 27, wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the daytime shooting. They are also searching for 34-year-old Toronto man Mohammed Abdullahi, also wanted for first-degree murder. (Toronto Police Service)

Two men are now wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting of Mohamed Ahmed, brother of the renowned Toronto musician and poet Mustafa Ahmed. 

In a news release Wednesday, Toronto police said they are searching for Yasir Mohamed, 27. Mohamed is the second suspect wanted in connection with the shooting on July 25. Last Thursday, police said they were searching for Mohammed Abdullahi, 34, of Toronto, who is also wanted for first-degree murder.

Police previously identified Ahmed as the victim of a daytime shooting in the area of Sherbourne and Shuter Streets.

When officers arrived, they found the 36-year-old unresponsive in a vehicle and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

Police have said the shooter and victim may have known each other.

Last week, Mustafa Ahmed paid tribute to his brother in a series of online posts, lamenting the violence that claimed his life.

"They killed my brother in the very community I gave my life to," Mustafa wrote.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now