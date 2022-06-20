Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in northwest Toronto

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in northwest Toronto in May.

On May 9, at around around 8:30 p.m., police received reports of gunfire in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Calvin Andre Scott from Toronto.

"It's very brazen, it's concerning," Duty Insp. Paul Krawczyk told reporters at the scene.

On Monday, police said they have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect identified as Nashon Marshall, 28, in connection with the shooting.

Marshall is wanted for second-degree murder and robbery while armed with a firearm.

Police described him as about six feet tall with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair.

He has the following tattoos: "family first" on his chest, a "2750" on his forearm, an image of cash on his right inner writs, the words "money makes the world go round" on his inner forearm and the word "pain" on the right side of his waist.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.