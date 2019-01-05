Police release image of car allegedly involved in east end shootout

Toronto police on Saturday released an image of a vehicle believed to be connected to a shooting that has left a man in his mid-20s in life-threatening condition.

The photo, taken from security camera video, features a red Nissan Altima sedan. The shooting occurred on Walpole Avenue, near the corner of Greenwood and Gerrard avenues, in the early morning hours on Friday.

A number of vehicles parked on Walpole Avenue at the time of the gun battle were riddled with bullet holes and have been seized as evidence, according to Katrina Arrogante, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Police are appealing for help identifying the owner of the car.

On Friday at about 2:20 a.m., police said they were called to the neighbourhood of Greenwood and Coxwell for reports of successive gunshots.

A Toronto police officer stands near a vehicle following a shooting in the city's east end that involved a man on foot and two vehicles. Parked vehicles in the area were riddled with bullet holes. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Two vehicles were parked in the area, each with a few people inside, when an unknown man approached on foot and opened fire at both vehicles, according to police.

"Occupants in the two vehicles began shooting back at the male on foot," police said in a news release.

The man on foot fled from the scene and the vehicles followed him. The exchange of gunfire continued as the man ran onto Walpole Avenue, police said.

A male in one of the vehicles was wounded and he went to hospital on his own, police said. He was eventually transferred to another medical facility, where he underwent surgery, Arrogante said.

The man remains in life-threatening condition. He was shot several times, she said.

Police taped off the area where the shooting occurred as officers investigated the crime. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Police said the man on foot appeared not to be injured.

Both vehicles, including the Nissan Altima, fled the scene after the sound of gunshots were heard, she said. Police have not released an image of the other vehicle.

No one is in custody and no charges have been laid.

Arogante said investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting. She would not say if any witnesses have come forward.

"Anytime there is any type of shooting, it is, in fact, alarming," she added.

"At this point, aside from the evidence that we've obtained, we're hoping to get a little bit more information from anyone that's been involved and hoping they turn themselves in."

Anyone who has information about the "initial altercation," or who has relevant security camera video or dashboard camera footage, is is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.