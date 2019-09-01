Man fatally shot outside popular Mississauga restaurant, police say

A man was killed outside a popular restaurant in Mississauga early Sunday, police say, in the second fatal shooting in Peel Region in as many days.

Police were called to the parking lot of Wally's Restaurant on Hurontario Street near Central Parkway W. — a favourite spot among the late-night crowd — at 2:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire. The diner-style eatery, open until 3 a.m. most nights, was busy at the time.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said. No other details about the man were immediately available.

Officers at the scene spoke to other restaurant patrons and canvassed the area for security camera video. Peel police's homicide unit has taken control of the investigation.

Police did not have a suspect description available in the hours following the shooting.

The long weekend has proven to be a violent few days in Peel. On Saturday, a 39-year-old man was shot to death during what police said was a robbery in Brampton.

Meanwhile, a few hours earlier, a 28-year-old man was shot on the second floor of a hotel in Mississauga.