Huge range in walk-in clinic wait times depending where you are in Canada

If you're visiting a walk-in clinic over the holidays, you'lll likely be better off if you're living in Toronto than most other Canadian cities.

Within the city of Toronto, though, there's a range too. If you're in Midtown you could be waiting twice as long as someone in the west end or in Scarborough.

The wait time numbers come from Medimap, a software tool and app that tracks clinic wait times using data from over 1,000 walk-in clinics registered with the company.

Based on Medimap's data from November 1, 2018 to October 31, 2019, here are the average wait times found at walk-in clinics in different areas of the city:

West End: 17 minutes

Scarborough: 17 minutes

North York: 24 minutes

East York: 26 minutes

Etobicoke: 26 minutes

Downtown: 27 minutes

Midtown: 34 minutes

Medimap CEO and founder Blake Adam says this is the first time the company has compiled and publicized its data from across the country.

"It was fascinating, as we started to dig into it, to see the inefficiencies, especially at the community level," he told CBC News.

"When one clinic has a four-hour wait for patients, other clinics will have a 20-minute wait."

A snapshot of Toronto walk-in clinic wait times Friday on the website (Medimap.ca)

Here's a comparison of wait times across provinces:

Nova Scotia: 69 minutes

British Columbia: 50 minutes

Saskatchewan: 37 minutes

Manitoba: 29 minutes

Ontario: 25 minutes

Alberta: 23 minutes

Among the cities with the longest average walk-in wait times, three in Ontario stand out:

Kingston: 77 minutes

Barrie: 73 minutes

Cambridge: 71 minutes

Adam says some people may rely on walk-in clinics because they can't find a family doctor. But even in cases where they do have one, he says, the wait simply be too long.

He recalled an email he received from someone in BC who did have a doctor, but was told it would be 10 weeks to get an appointment.

He says the entire health system could benefit from publicizing wait times.

"There is availability in the community," he said, explaining that his company now works with some BC emergency departments that publicize walk-in clinic wait times so they can decide if that might be a better option.

Blake Adam, CEO and founder of Medimap, said through publishing walk-in clinic wait times, they can also cut down on ER wait times. (Submitted by Blake Adam)

"We're hoping that can have a real impact on congestion in emergency departments," he said.

According to a statement from Ontario's Ministry of Health, wait times in emergency departments tend to spike in January.

During the holidays, when doctors' offices may be closed, the ministry recommends people look for an urgent care centre or call Telehealth first if their health issue may not require the emergency room, to keep those wait times down.

