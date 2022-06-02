'We don't expect people to run into lines': Elections Ontario says as polls open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

It's election day in Ontario.

Voters will head to the polls after a provincial campaign that saw parties battle over the best approaches to affordability, health care and infrastructure.

Polls will be open across the province between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Voters must bring a form of official identification along with their registration cards or two pieces of ID with them to their assigned polling station.

Despite fewer polling stations this year compared to 2018, Elections Ontario spokesperson, Jo Langham, says the voting process this election day is expected to be "faster and easier" now.

"We don't expect people to run into lines," Langham told CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Thursday.

Langham said "technology-enabled" polling stations along with larger venues for physical distancing, will allow voters to cast their ballots faster than previous elections.

The new bank teller model adopted by Elections Ontario —which allows the next voter in line can go to whichever polling official is free instead of waiting for the person designated for their poll — will also help get voters in and out as quickly as possible, Langham said.

WATCH | Voting on election day? Here's everything you need to know:

How to vote in the Ontario election Duration 0:56 Planning to vote on Thursday, June 2? Here's everything you need to know to make the process smooth and simple.

If you're trying to make a last-minute decision on who to vote for, check out this CBC News story.

As for the main political party leaders, there's a lot at stake. CBC News spoke to political analysts for their observations on what might happen to them based on the vote.

Polls have suggested the Progressive Conservatives, led by Doug Ford, are poised to form a second majority government.

Ford has campaigned largely on his party's promises to build Ontario highways and hospitals, and other measures he's touted as job-creators. In recent days he's taken few questions from reporters and his whole campaign has been light on policy detail and heavy on his slogan: "Get it done."

The New Democrat and Liberal leaders have both been presenting themselves as the only alternative to Ford's Tories, but haven't outright said they will work together in the event of a Progressive Conservative minority.

The Green Party of Ontario, led by Mike Schreiner, is hoping to expand its caucus of one seat — won by Schreiner in Guelph four years ago — and has been eyeing a potential opening in Parry Sound-Muskoka.

Ford is expected to vote in his Toronto riding today, while Horwath will cast her ballot in Hamilton.

The leaders are expected to hold events in the evening after the results roll in.

Elections Ontario has said that more than one million people voted in advance polls last month and also has noted a sharp rise in mail-in ballots requested compared with the 2018 election.

Voting kits were mailed to 126,135 eligible voters this time around, up from 15,202 ballots last election.