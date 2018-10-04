For the first time ever, CBC Toronto is running its Vote Compass tool to help you choose your next city councillor.

The Toronto version of Vote Compass — a civic engagement tool that's been used by millions of Canadians in provincial and federal elections — features a range of questions that touch on everything from transit plans to public safety to how much tax you think you should pay.

The survey takes just minutes to fill out (you can likely complete it on your mobile phone during a TTC commute) and your responses will be matched with the two leading mayoral contenders and those hoping to become your city councillor, as well.

"Vote Compass is an easy way to understand how your views about how the city should be run line up with the candidates who are vying to run it," said Clifton van der Linden, the CEO of Vox Pop Labs, the organization behind Vote Compass.

Many candidates have submitted their policies directly to Vox Pop Labs for the survey, and those who haven't may still do so. The responses of incumbent councillors has been checked against their voting records.

Van der Linden says the goal is to "cut through a lot of the noise and rhetoric" that's part of the normal political landscape.

You may find the tool especially useful this year, due to the province's move to slash the size of Toronto city council nearly in half by redrawing the ward map. All you'll need to complete it is your postal code and opinions.

Toronto's election is set for Oct. 22.