More than 150 volunteers spent Christmas Eve this year sorting through approximately 150,000 pounds of donated food for families across the city.

Daily Bread CEO Neil Hetherington says this is the busiest time of year for the food bank.

"Every working day, the Daily Bread sends out 44,000 pounds worth of food," he said. "So the activities today will be about three days worth of food sorted for the city of Toronto."

Daily Bread's annual food drive kicked off on Nov. 26th, with a donation goal of 1.3 million pounds of food and a fundraising goal of $4 million.

Carol Pauker has been volunteering at Daily Bread for 10 years. (Paul St-Onge/CBC)

Annual tradition for volunteers

Carol Pauker has been volunteering at Daily Bread during the holidays with friends and family for the past 10 years.

Although, Pauker does not celebrate Christmas, she understands that this is an important time of year for many families.

"We think it's just a great way to get together and support the community," she said. "And everybody needs to eat."

A load of sorted groceries being transported at the Daily Bread Food Bank. (Paul St-Onge/CBC) Volunteers lined tables, sorted the donated food and packed it up into boxes. A total of 500 people are expected to take part in the three-day sorting event.

Pauker says this aspect of community involvement is important to her.

"There's always groups of people — families, school groups, religious groups — and they all get together to do the same kind of work at the same time," she said.

"I think about families who need to rely on the food bank, particularly at this time of year and I'm happy to be able to do my part," added Rachel Anderson, who has been volunteering the past three years.

Focusing on bigger picture

The work done by Daily Bread Food Bank goes beyond handing out donations during the holidays.

The holiday set up at the Daily Bread Food Bank where they send out about 44,000 pounds worth of food. (Paul St-Onge/CBC) "It is the bridge between individuals who have high expenses, lack of affordable housing, and incomes that aren't matching that," Hetherington said.

He adds the food bank also aims to make a permanent improvement in the lives of Torontonians.

"Daily Bread is spending a lot of its time on more systemic issues, putting out policies and research that will change the face of poverty in our city," Hetherington said.