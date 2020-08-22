Meet the volunteers behind the Encampment Support Network
Homelessness has been more visible in Toronto throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as encampments continue to pop up in city parks.
Many of the volunteers are artists and musicians who want to use their free time in a meaningful way
Homelessness has been more visible in Toronto throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as encampments continue to pop up in city parks. One of the groups providing these residents with necessities is called the Encampment Support Network. Many of the volunteers are artists and musicians who want to use their free time in a meaningful way.