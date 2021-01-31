2 GTA retirement homes ban visitors from Barrie in bid to keep out COVID-19 variant

Two retirement homes in the Greater Toronto Area have banned visitors from Barrie, Ont. where a deadly outbreak of a COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. has spread throughout a long-term care home there.

Barrie is considered to be a "high alert" area because of the variant, according to Gillian Costello, spokesperson for Shannex Inc., which operates Parkland on the Glen in Mississauga and Parkland on Eglinton West in Toronto.

Barrie is only "high alert" area identified by Shannex so far.

Costello said anyone who has been to a high alert community or has come into contact with someone from a high alert community is restricted from visiting the homes.

"In this particular case, our concern is the rising number of the new variant in the Barrie area. Because of this, we have taken proactive steps to keep our communities safe," said Gillian Costello in an email to CBC Toronto on Sunday..

In keeping with provincial restrictions, visitors to Parkland on the Glen in Mississauga and Parkland on Eglinton West in Toronto must be essential. Staff at the home must undergo regular COVID-19 testing.

"These decisions are not made easily as we understand the hardship they can create for our residents and their loved ones, but our priority must be the health and safety of those who live and work in our communities," Costello said.

She said these new measures are extra precautions that they are taking to keep COVID-19 out of their facilities, particularly as the province continues to see more cases of the new variant.

Home operator may add to list of high alert areas

Shannex may add to its lists of high alert area, Costello said. At Roberta Place, there have been at least 46 deaths of people with COVID-19.

"At this time, our restriction is to the Barrie area only, however, if other high alert areas are identified we may chose to update these restrictions," Costello said in a statement.

All but two of 129 residents at Roberta Place have been infected with the virus since Thursday.

As of Saturday, there are 10 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in the Simcoe Muskoka region.

Earlier this week, Dr. Charles Gardner, medical officer of health for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), told reporters that 99 more people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the region probably have a variant of the virus, according to a positive first screening.

Ninety-seven of the 99 cases are associated with outbreaks at the Roberta Place and Bradford Valley Care Community in the region.

When it comes to restriction travel between regions, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, said earlier this week that it is "worth considering" but will depend on what's discovered in ongoing studies.

Currently, both Parkland on the Glen and Parkland on Eglinton West are experiencing an outbreak. Parkland on the Glen currently has four active employee cases, while Parkland on Eglinton West has three active employee cases.

At this time, there are no resident cases at either location.