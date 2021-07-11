Visitation open to public Sunday night for Toronto officer who died in line of duty

Members of the public will have the opportunity to pay their last respects this evening to a Toronto police officer who died in the line of duty.

Toronto police say the public can attend a visitation for Const. Jeffrey Northrup from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home in Thornhill, Ont.

"The general public is welcome to attend this visitation. COVID-19 precautions must be adhered to including social distancing and the wearing of masks at all times," police said in the release issued last week.

The funeral home will manage the number of visitors and enforce safety measures, including regular cleaning, to ensure the environment is safe for everybody who attends, police said. Photographs and filming within the funeral home are not allowed.

A funeral is set for Monday at BMO Field at Exhibition Place.

The funeral is not open to the public, but will be broadcast live.

Investigators have said Northrup was killed in a deliberate act earlier this month while responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder.