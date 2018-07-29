Public visitation for Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon this afternoon

A public visitation will be held this afternoon at a Scarborough funeral home for 18-year-old Reese Fallon who was fatally shot a week ago in Toronto's Greektown.

Fallon's family issued a statement Saturday saying they will always carry her memory in their hearts.

"We wish our sweet angel eternal peace and light. We will never forget you for one moment," her family said.

The message was also posted as an obituary on Highland Funeral Home's website, along with a 23-minute long tribute video featuring photos of Fallon throughout her short life.

"Reese was born at Toronto East General hospital on Jan. 31, 2000, to proud and thrilled parents Doug Fallon and Claudine deBeaumont. Reese will be deeply missed by her big sister Riley and her little sister Quinn," the statement read.

A makeshift memorial honours 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis who died in last Sunday's brazen shooting. (Meagan Fitzpatrick/CBC)

The young woman was out for ice cream with friends Sunday evening when a gunman wandered down bustling Danforth Avenue, indiscriminately cracking off bullets into restaurants and bars.

Fallon had graduated from Toronto's Malvern Collegiate Institute just last month and was weeks away from attending McMaster University to study nursing — something her former chemistry teacher, Mark Steel, says the whip smart teen would have excelled at.

The mass shooting also claimed the life of 10-year-old Julianna Kozis of Markham. Thirteen others were wounded in the attack — some, authorities say, suffered life-changing injuries.

The shooter, 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an exchange of gunfire with officers, a police source told CBC Toronto this week.

The visitation for Fallon is at Highland Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. A public funeral will be held the following morning.