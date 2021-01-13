Skip to Main Content
Families honour loved ones lost on 2nd anniversary of downing of plane in Iran

Families are commemorating on Saturday the loss of loved ones who died after Iranian forces downed a passenger jet two years ago.

Virtual ceremony for Flight PS752 victims to be followed by candlelight vigil in Toronto

The Canadian Press ·

Commemorating the second anniversary of Flight 752 | Special Coverage

23 minutes ago
Live
The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims is commemorating the second anniversary of the downing of the flight by Iran's military with a digital ceremony that will include the prime minister and senior cabinet officials. A candlelight vigil in memory of the victims will also be held in Toronto's Mel Lastman Square following the ceremony. 0:00

Families are commemorating on Saturday the loss of loved ones who died after Iranian forces downed a passenger jet two years ago.

A Ukrainian International Airlines flight was shot down by Iranian forces on Jan. 8, 2020.

More than 100 of the 176 people killed in the crash had ties to Canada.

The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims said part of the ceremony will be virtual, followed by an outdoor vigil in Toronto. The vigil will be held in Mel Lastman Square.

The association said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory will participate virtually.

Iran snubbed another deadline earlier this week set by Canada and its allies to negotiate a settlement for the families.

now