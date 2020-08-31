Security images show man suspected of decapitating Virgin Mary statue outside Toronto church
Statue's head was removed from outside Our Lady of Lebanon Parish Sunday
Toronto police have released security camera images of a man suspected of decapitating a statue of the Virgin Mary outside a church on Queen Street West.
Police say the head was removed from the statue outside Our Lady of Lebanon Parish just after 3:15 a.m. Sunday.
The suspect is described as 5'11" to 6'1", clean-shaven with a thin build and long, dark, swept-back hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a large white design on the front, a thin red vest, beige shorts and Birckenstock-style sandals.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the act to contact them at 416-808-1400 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.
Sunday August 30th, 2020, before we started our Masses at Our Lady of Lebanon church Toronto, we were shocked to discover a horrible act of vandalism: We found that the statue of the Virgin Mary, erected in front of the church, was completely decapitated!<a href="https://t.co/xuJxh17F7b">https://t.co/xuJxh17F7b</a> <a href="https://t.co/VemWvkiV5Y">pic.twitter.com/VemWvkiV5Y</a>—@ololtoronto