Security images show man suspected of decapitating Virgin Mary statue outside Toronto church

Toronto police have released security camera images of a man suspected of decapitating a statue of the Virgin Mary outside a church on Queen Street West.

Police say the head was removed from the statue outside Our Lady of Lebanon Parish just after 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect is described as 5'11" to 6'1", clean-shaven with a thin build and long, dark, swept-back hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a large white design on the front, a thin red vest, beige shorts and Birckenstock-style sandals.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the act to contact them at 416-808-1400 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

The suspect was captured on video outside a church on Queen Street West. (Toronto Police Service)