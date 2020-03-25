Violinist performs for grandmother quarantined in Mississauga retirement home

It hasn't been easy for an inseparable grandmother and granddaughter over the last couple of weeks.

Viera Zmiyiwsky normally visits her 94-year-old grandma, Anna, multiple times a week.

The retirement residence Ivan Franko Home in Mississauga isn't accepting visitors to protect the seniors from COVID-19.

Viera wanted to do something special for her grandmother to lift her spirits, so she planned a performance for her, selecting music that they listened to on records together when she was a child.

The moment brought them both to tears, and Viera ended up with a much bigger audience than she anticipated.

WATCH | Viera Zmiyiwsky planned a surprise violin performance for her grandma