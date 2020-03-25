Violinist performs for grandmother quarantined in Mississauga retirement home
Viera Zmiyiwsky normally visits her 94-year-old grandmother multiple times a week at Ivan Franko Home in Mississauga.The violinist wanted to do something special for her grandma, so she planned a performance for her and ended up with a bigger audience than she expected.
It hasn't been easy for an inseparable grandmother and granddaughter over the last couple of weeks.
Viera Zmiyiwsky normally visits her 94-year-old grandma, Anna, multiple times a week.
The retirement residence Ivan Franko Home in Mississauga isn't accepting visitors to protect the seniors from COVID-19.
Viera wanted to do something special for her grandmother to lift her spirits, so she planned a performance for her, selecting music that they listened to on records together when she was a child.
The moment brought them both to tears, and Viera ended up with a much bigger audience than she anticipated.
WATCH | Viera Zmiyiwsky planned a surprise violin performance for her grandma